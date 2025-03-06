Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Purchases C$20,580.00 in Stock

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report) Director Jamie Levy purchased 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$20,580.00.

Jamie Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Jamie Levy acquired 100,000 shares of Generation Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,500.00.

Generation Mining Price Performance

Shares of Generation Mining stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.15. 97,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,922. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20. Generation Mining Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$34.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.94, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

About Generation Mining

Generation Mining is developing the Marathon Palladium-Copper project in Northwestern Ontario. The Company has completed a feasibility study which estimates 245,000 ounces of annual palladium-equivalent production over a 13-year mine life. Marathon is the largest undeveloped palladium project in North America.

