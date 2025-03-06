Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $431,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,949,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $18,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,516,979.20. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $261.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.68. The stock has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.77 and a 12-month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.30.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

