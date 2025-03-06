Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA) Shares Purchased by LHM Inc.

LHM Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 174,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Simplify MBS ETF accounts for 2.8% of LHM Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. LHM Inc.’s holdings in Simplify MBS ETF were worth $8,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTBA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 88.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,703,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,038,000.

Get Simplify MBS ETF alerts:

Simplify MBS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MTBA stock opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45. Simplify MBS ETF has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $51.97.

Simplify MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

Simplify MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th.

(Free Report)

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.