Blue Barn Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 871 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $703,074,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $914,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 90,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $26,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 208,034 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $307.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.82 and its 200 day moving average is $295.91.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.61.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. The trade was a 15.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $319,918.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,235.70. The trade was a 11.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,206,575 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

