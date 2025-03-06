Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.34, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $83.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 280.57%.

Wave Life Sciences Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:WVE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of -1.09. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WVE shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

About Wave Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.