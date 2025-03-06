enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Shares Down 45.6% – Time to Sell?

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 45.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.97. Approximately 4,139,132 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,166% from the average daily volume of 326,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.62.
enCore Energy Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.88. The firm has a market cap of C$340.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other enCore Energy news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$49,392.00. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
enCore Energy Company Profile
enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.
