Keller Group (LON:KLR) Posts Earnings Results

Keller Group (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 204 ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Keller Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%.

Keller Group Price Performance

Keller Group stock opened at GBX 1,360 ($17.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,369 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,510.09. Keller Group has a 12 month low of GBX 966 ($12.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,704 ($21.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £991.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34.

About Keller Group

Further Reading

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

