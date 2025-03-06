Tekmar Group (LON:TGP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Tekmar Group (LON:TGP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Tekmar Group had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.81%.

Tekmar Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:TGP traded up GBX 0.23 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 6.48 ($0.08). 27,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,142. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.65. Tekmar Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 10.88 ($0.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard Turner acquired 799,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £63,945.04 ($82,424.65). Company insiders own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Tekmar Group Company Profile

Tekmar Group plc (AIM:TGP) collaborates with its partners to deliver robust and sustainable engineering led solutions that enable the world’s energy transition.

Through our Offshore Energy and Marine Civils Divisions we provide a range of engineering services and technologies to support and protect offshore wind farms and other offshore energy assets and marine infrastructure.

