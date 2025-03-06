Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (16) (($0.21)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 94.82%.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LON:ONT traded down GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 91 ($1.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,378,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,662,366. The company has a market cap of £863.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.80. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 85 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 169.20 ($2.18). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 131.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 138.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 235.50 ($3.04).

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Our goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere.

