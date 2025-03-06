Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Shares Down 20% – What’s Next?

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) fell 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,307,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 601,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Sienna Resources Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$6.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.47.
About Sienna Resources
Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.
