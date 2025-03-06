Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $592.75 Million Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,696,389 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,746,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 84,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,518,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 267,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $251.40 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $162.62 and a 12 month high of $265.72. The firm has a market cap of $233.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.04 and a 200-day moving average of $225.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

