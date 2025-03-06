Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,210,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,301,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Raymond James Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $108.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $128.61.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.