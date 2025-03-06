ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.80 and last traded at $36.09, with a volume of 3430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.23.

ScanSource Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $833.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $75,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,424,880. This trade represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brandy Ford sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $91,106.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,506 shares in the company, valued at $469,406.28. The trade was a 16.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,839 shares of company stock worth $750,528. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in ScanSource by 0.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in ScanSource by 42.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 59.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 80,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

