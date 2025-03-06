Promus Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,900 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 246,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 30,512 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 100,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 458,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,633,000 after buying an additional 66,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $53.62 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $58.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.