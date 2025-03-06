Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 265.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,548,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124,185 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $39,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

