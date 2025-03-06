The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 133.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 401,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,832 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $29,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,133,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,960,000 after purchasing an additional 239,968 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 153,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unified Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $268,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,123.76. The trade was a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $699,397.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,242.94. This represents a 31.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,200 shares of company stock valued at $40,206,950 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $76.88 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $139.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

