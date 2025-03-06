Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Short Interest Update

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,800 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 509,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,081,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of QQQM traded down $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $204.74. 458,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,174. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.41. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $169.96 and a 12 month high of $222.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,093 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,653,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,735,000 after buying an additional 84,709 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174,281 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,851,000 after acquiring an additional 754,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,852,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,296,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

