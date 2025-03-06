Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Short Interest Update

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,800 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 509,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,081,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of QQQM traded down $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $204.74. 458,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,174. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.41. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $169.96 and a 12 month high of $222.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.18.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
