Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Update

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the January 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYZLF traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.58. 6,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132. Sylogist has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

