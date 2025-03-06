Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price Down 5.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.5% during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $34.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Day One Biopharmaceuticals traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.17. Approximately 108,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,181,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

In other news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $52,265.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,550.48. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $144,094.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,059.40. This represents a 8.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,064 shares of company stock worth $651,225. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,887,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,087 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $31,829,000. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,873,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,949 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $15,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $930.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of -1.46.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $29.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

