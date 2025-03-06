CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.02, but opened at $11.20. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. CompoSecure shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 483,650 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

In other news, COO Gregoire Maes sold 55,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $904,246.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 762,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,496,947.60. The trade was a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 9,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $154,817.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 821,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,222,472.38. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 659,376 shares of company stock valued at $10,429,021 and have sold 166,319 shares valued at $2,686,288. Insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,162,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in CompoSecure by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in CompoSecure by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,604,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 66,880 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

