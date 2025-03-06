Ponke (PONKE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.07 Million

Ponke (PONKE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Ponke has a market cap of $55.57 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ponke has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ponke token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ponke Token Profile

Ponke was first traded on December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,544,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol. Ponke’s official website is www.ponke.xyz.

Ponke Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,544,226. The last known price of Ponke is 0.11966664 USD and is up 2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $5,445,230.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ponke should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ponke using one of the exchanges listed above.

