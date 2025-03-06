Triad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $275,000 Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Welltower by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Welltower by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 160,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $154.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $99.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.30.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.