Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 385,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,976 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $106,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $287.52 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The company has a market cap of $115.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.67 and a 200-day moving average of $280.11.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.27.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

