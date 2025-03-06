VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Announces Earnings Results

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, Zacks reports. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%.

VerifyMe Stock Down 17.6 %

VRME traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,173,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281,707. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. VerifyMe has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $8.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of VerifyMe in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

