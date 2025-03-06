Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Smithson Investment Trust issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Smithson Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 317.04%.

Smithson Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON SSON traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,514 ($19.52). 1,058,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,934. Smithson Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 1,340 ($17.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,575.04 ($20.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,514.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,471.99.

Smithson Investment Trust Company Profile



Smithson aims to provide its shareholders with a similar investment experience to the Fundsmith Equity Fund, being a superior risk-adjusted return over the long term, but by investing in a group of global small and mid capitalisation listed companies with a market cap of £500m to £15bn, which we believe can compound in value over many years, if not decades, hence the name, Smithson.

