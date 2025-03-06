Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Smithson Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 317.04%.
Smithson Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of LON SSON traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,514 ($19.52). 1,058,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,934. Smithson Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 1,340 ($17.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,575.04 ($20.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,514.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,471.99.
Smithson Investment Trust Company Profile
