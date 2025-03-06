Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Posts Earnings Results

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Melrose Industries had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%.

Melrose Industries Price Performance

Shares of LON:MRO traded down GBX 105.60 ($1.36) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 574.40 ($7.40). 49,545,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,137,733. The firm has a market cap of £7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -194.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of GBX 413.58 ($5.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 682.60 ($8.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 593.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 529.46.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.96) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 640 ($8.25).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Lis sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.30), for a total transaction of £44,997 ($58,000.77). 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.