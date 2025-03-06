199 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by Synergy Investment Management LLC

Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $199.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.90. The stock has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $173.17 and a 12 month high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

