Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires Shares of 2,425 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,781,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Vistra in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $2,795,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,990,029.50. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $126.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $199.84.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.2235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Vistra declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.