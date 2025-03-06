Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 18,016 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,016 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $32,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

