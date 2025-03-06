Inceptionr LLC Acquires 5,056 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Inceptionr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $57,995,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 327,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,684 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $3,820,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 75,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.30 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $408,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,634.85. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 416,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $14,264,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,237,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,998,993.14. The trade was a 11.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,385,350 shares of company stock worth $2,755,891,890. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.