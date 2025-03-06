Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Purchased by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,111,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,986.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,114,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,918 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 853,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 826,259 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after acquiring an additional 526,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9,215.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 386,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 381,889 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $20.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.