Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 178 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 25,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,097.50. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,912,390. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,980 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $90.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The company has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.12%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

