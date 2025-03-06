Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $147.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.