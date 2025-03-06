Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

PEP stock opened at $153.88 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.73 and a 200-day moving average of $161.14.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.