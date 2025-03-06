Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 0.6% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total value of $15,856,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,664.22. This represents a 97.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,811 shares of company stock valued at $142,391,012 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 3.3 %

Intuit stock opened at $617.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $172.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $553.24 and a one year high of $714.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $603.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $626.24.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.