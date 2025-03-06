iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Trimmed by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,188 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $90.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.32.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.2898 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

