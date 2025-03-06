Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,048 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 602,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $320,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $514.89.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $509.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $538.39 and a 200 day moving average of $516.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.74 and a 1 year high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.91%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

