Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $10,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 397.7% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $136.04 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.20 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.46. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DECK. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,577.60. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,574 shares of company stock worth $6,505,085 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

