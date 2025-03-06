Norden Group LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Allstate by 15,062.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,119,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,748 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,819,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 688.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 460,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,292,000 after purchasing an additional 401,901 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Allstate by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 708,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,514,000 after buying an additional 290,858 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 22,981.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,887,000 after buying an additional 267,969 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $199.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $209.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. The trade was a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.