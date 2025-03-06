Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $8,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 25,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 50.5% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 172,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $15,759,174.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,681,924.66. This trade represents a 42.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 6,433 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $597,239.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,737.92. This represents a 95.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,114 shares of company stock valued at $33,323,682 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $88.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.56. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.53 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.88, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 514.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

