Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Sells 536 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC reduced its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AAON by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AAON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AAON by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in AAON by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total value of $702,368.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,558 shares in the company, valued at $597,052.42. This represents a 54.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $81.94 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.52 and a 52 week high of $144.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.87.

AAON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 15.92%.

AAON announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

