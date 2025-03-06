Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stake Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $19,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 13.8% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 31,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 145.2% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 50,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $271.10 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.41.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.45.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

