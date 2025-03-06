One Capital Management LLC Has $5.78 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 204.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 221,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,881 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

