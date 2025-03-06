Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Issues Earnings Results

Blackbird (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.61) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Blackbird had a negative net margin of 147.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%.

Blackbird Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Blackbird stock opened at GBX 4.68 ($0.06) on Thursday. Blackbird has a twelve month low of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.88 ($0.11). The firm has a market cap of £18.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.72.

About Blackbird

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS, Media and Entertainment and content creation markets. Blackbird plc’s patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud and it has two products.

Blackbird? a market leading suite of cloud-native computing applications, is used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, live events and content owners, post production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

elevate.io is the company’s new browser-based collaborative content creation platform currently in general release.

