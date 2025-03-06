Black Swift Group LLC Has $4.74 Million Stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Black Swift Group LLC decreased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,965 shares during the period. VanEck BDC Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIZD. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 805,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after acquiring an additional 71,942 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 418,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,159 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 340,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 71,401 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,638,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,532,000.

Shares of BIZD stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.11.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

