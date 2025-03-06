Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,221,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,398,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 205,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $130.77 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $114.37 and a 12-month high of $135.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.85.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

