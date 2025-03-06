Rover Critical Minerals (CVE:ROVR) Trading Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

Rover Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 405,885 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 209,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Rover Critical Minerals Trading Down 50.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$651,100.00, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

About Rover Critical Minerals

Rover Critical Minerals Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and Slemon Gold and Camp Gold projects located near northwest of Yellowknife.

