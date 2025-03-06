AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82), Zacks reports. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion.

AutoZone Stock Up 2.8 %

AutoZone stock opened at $3,569.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $2,728.97 and a 12-month high of $3,570.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,351.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,223.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AZO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,753.00 to $3,841.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,646.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AutoZone stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

