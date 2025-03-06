Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Shares Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 1,307,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 601,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Sienna Resources Stock Up 12.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$7.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.47.

About Sienna Resources

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

