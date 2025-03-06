Short Interest in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Declines By 21.0%

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,100 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 734,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.04. 20,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,447. The company has a market capitalization of $232.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently -30.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Resources Connection Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 2,171.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Resources Connection by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.