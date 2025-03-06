Short Interest in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Declines By 21.0%

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,100 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 734,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Resources Connection Stock Performance
NASDAQ RGP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.04. 20,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,447. The company has a market capitalization of $232.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $14.20.
Resources Connection Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently -30.11%.
Resources Connection Company Profile
Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.
